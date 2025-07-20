Venus Williams is back in tennis and wishes Serena would come out of retirement to join the fun

WASHINGTON — Venus Williams is back on the tennis scene, ready to compete for the first time in more than a year, and while she smiled or laughed frequently Sunday while discussing her return at the DC Open, there was something that would make her even happier: if her younger sister Serena were along for the ride.
''I keep saying to my team: The only thing that would make this better is if she was here. Like, we always did everything together, so of course I miss her,'' Venus said when asked about a recent video on social media that showed Serena swinging a racket. ''But if she comes back, I'm sure she'll let y'all know.''
That, of course, was said with a wide grin. Serena, 43, hasn't played since the 2022 U.S. Open, when she declared she was ''evolving'' away from the sport she dominated for stretches on the way to 23 Grand Slam singles titles and an additional 14 in doubles with Venus.
''I don't know what she's going to do. I don't ask those questions," Venus said a day before the hard-court tournament in the nation's capital begins. "I think we always hit the ball, because that's who we are. We're always hitting.''
She said it was during a recent practice session of hers that Serena showed up and joined in for about 15 or 20 minutes.
''She can take six months off and she clocks it clean,'' Venus said. ''You can't teach that kind of talent. She's just so good.''
They both were the best around at one point.
Both reached No. 1 in the rankings. Venus, who turned 45 last month, won seven major singles championships, two at the U.S. Open and five at Wimbledon.