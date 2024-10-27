'Venom: The Last Dance' misses projections as superhero films' grip on theaters loosens

Projections for the third ''Venom'' film from Sony Pictures had been closer to $65 million. More concerning, though, was the drop off from the first two ''Venom'' films. The 2018 original debuted with $80.2 million, while the 2021 follow-up, ''Venom: Let There Be Carnage,'' opened with $90 million even as theaters were still in recovery mode during the pandemic.