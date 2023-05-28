MILAN — Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city's famed Grand Canal.
The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge. The patch was reported by residents.
Images on social media show a bright patch of green in the canal along an embankment lined with restaurants.
Zaia said that officials had requested that the police investigate to determine who was responsible. Environmental authorities were also testing the water.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Jewish groups and city officials protest against Roger Waters concert in Frankfurt
Several Jewish groups, politicians and an alliance of civil society groups gathered for a memorial ceremony and a protest rally against a concert by Roger Waters in Frankfurt on Sunday evening.
Business
Unofficial results in Turkey's presidential runoff split as counting continues
Preliminary, unofficial results from Turkey's state Anadolu news agency showed incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead with 76% of ballot boxes counted, while a competing news agency gave a slight lead to the opposition candidate in a presidential runoff that will decide whether the country's longtime leader stretches his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.
World
US, Saudi Arabia call for warring sides in Sudan to extend 'imperfect' cease-fire
The United States and Saudi Arabia called on warring sides in Sudan to extend a fragile cease-fire due to expire Monday, as weeks of fighting reached a stalemate in the capital and elsewhere in the African country.
Business
Russia launched 'largest drone attack' on Ukrainian capital before Kyiv Day; 1 killed
Ukraine's capital was subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia's war, local officials said, as Kyiv prepared to mark the anniversary of its founding on Sunday. At least one person was killed, but officials said scores of drones were shot down, demonstrating Ukraine's air defense capability.
Sports
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed at French Open after no handshake with Belarus' Sabalenka because of war
Unable to sleep the night before her first-round match at the French Open against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, the Grand Slam tournament's No. 2 seed, Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine checked her phone at 5 a.m. Sunday and saw disturbing news back home in Kyiv.