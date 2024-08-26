Venice Film Festival: From ‘Joker 2' to ‘Maria,' here are 10 movies to get excited about

No matter which side of the ''Joker'' discourse you were on five years ago, the fact that all involved would bring the sequel back to Venice to play in competition is promising. ''Joker: Folie à Deux'' doesn't need the festival buzz, after all. The first film made over $1 billion and was nominated for 11 Oscars. Venice chief Alberto Barbera told Deadline that it's completely different from the first, a dystopian musical that is ''one of the most daring, brave and creative films in recent American cinema'' and ''confirms Todd Phillips as one of the most creative directors working at the moment.'' It'll be in theaters Oct. 4.