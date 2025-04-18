Venice expands its day-tripper tax program to combat overtourism

The number of official residents in Venice's historic center composed of over 100 islands connected by footbridges and traversed by its famed canals. The population peaked at 174,000 in 1951, when Venice was home to thriving industries. The number shrank during Italy's postwar economic boom as residents moved to the mainland for more modern housing — including indoor plumbing which was lacking in Venice. It has been shrinking dramatically over recent decades as local industry lost traction, families sought mainland conveniences and housing prices rose. Activists also blame the ''mono-culture'' of tourism, which they say has emptied the city of basic services like shops for everyday goods and medical care.