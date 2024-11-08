WASHINGTON — Venezuelan subsidiary of Spanish phone company to pay $85M to resolve US probe into scheme to bribe Venezuelan officials.
Venezuelan subsidiary of Spanish phone company to pay $85M to resolve US probe into scheme to bribe Venezuelan officials
Venezuelan subsidiary of Spanish phone company to pay $85M to resolve US probe into scheme to bribe Venezuelan officials.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 8, 2024 at 9:32PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Andrea Salinas wins reelection to U.S. House in Oregon's 6th Congressional District.