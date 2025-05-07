Wires

Venezuelan opposition members leave Argentine diplomatic compound where they sheltered for over a year, US says

Venezuelan opposition members leave Argentine diplomatic compound where they sheltered for over a year, US says.

The Associated Press
May 7, 2025 at 12:21AM

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan opposition members leave Argentine diplomatic compound where they sheltered for over a year, US says.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Venezuelan opposition members leave Argentine diplomatic compound where they sheltered for over a year, US says

Venezuelan opposition members leave Argentine diplomatic compound where they sheltered for over a year, US says.

Wires

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval advances to fall election

Wires

Pakistan says Indian missile strikes killed 8 people