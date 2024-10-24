BRUSSELS — Venezuelan opposition leaders Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia win the EU's top human rights prize.
Venezuelan opposition leaders Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia win the EU's top human rights prize
Venezuelan opposition leaders Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia win the EU's top human rights prize.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 24, 2024 at 10:09AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Parent company of WWE and UFC is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, and IMG in a $3.25 billion deal
Parent company of WWE and UFC is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, and IMG in a $3.25 billion deal.