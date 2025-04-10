Venezuelan NWSL star opts out of national team duty fearing possible return issues

''As a global league, we recognize the unique pressures facing international athletes in the current geopolitical climate. We are committed to ongoing collaboration with FIFA and other governing bodies, as well as our clubs, the NWSLPA and the federal government, to advocate for long-term solutions that protect athletes' ability to compete on both the domestic and international stage,'' the NWSL said in a statement to The Associated Press. ''This international window reaffirmed the importance of proactive conversation and partnership between leagues, clubs and national teams when balancing the needs of international competition with the well-being of players."