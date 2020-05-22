CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's high court has ordered the immediate seizure of all DirecTV property, days after the U.S. firm abandoned its services in the South American nation, citing U.S. sanctions.
The Supreme Court ruling on Friday told the nation's telecommunications agency to seize satellite dishes.
Days earlier AT&T suddenly cut off pay TV services, saying U.S. sanctions prohibit its DirecTV platform from broadcasting channels that it is required to carry by the administration of Nicolás Maduro.
The abrupt move cut off roughly 10 million people in Venezuela from receiving TV services.
DirecTV on Friday did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Pakistan jet with 98 aboard crashes in crowded neighborhood
A jetliner carrying 98 people crashed Friday in a crowded neighborhood near the airport in Pakistan's port city of Karachi after an apparent engine failure during landing. Officials said there were at least two survivors from the plane, and it was unknown how many people on the ground were hurt, with at least five houses destroyed.
World
New infections show virus accelerating across Latin America
The coronavirus pandemic accelerated across Latin America on Friday, bringing a surge of new infections and deaths, even as curves flattened and reopening was underway in much of Europe, Asia and the United States.
World
UK court orders gunrunner to pay over $4.1M to UAE emirate
An Iranian-American aviation magnate and gunrunner tied to the CIA and the Iran-Contra scandal must pay a sheikhdom in the United Arab Emirates over $4.1 million over a series of business disputes, a British court ruled Friday.
World
Venezuelan high court orders DirecTV property seized
Venezuela's high court has ordered the immediate seizure of all DirecTV property, days after the U.S. firm abandoned its services in the South American nation, citing U.S. sanctions.
World
As some nations open, UK to quarantine arrivals for 2 weeks
People arriving in the U.K. next month will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days and could face an unlimited fine if they fail to comply, the British government announced Friday.