Venezuela says opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González has left country for asylum in Spain

By The Associated Press

September 8, 2024 at 3:26AM

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela says opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González has left country for asylum in Spain.

