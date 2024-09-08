CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela says opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González has left country for asylum in Spain.
Venezuela says opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González has left country for asylum in Spain
Venezuela says opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González has left country for asylum in Spain.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 8, 2024 at 3:26AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Venezuela says opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González has left country for asylum in Spain
Venezuela says opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González has left country for asylum in Spain.