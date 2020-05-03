CARACAS, Venezuela — A Venezuelan official said that an armed group launched an invasion before dawn on Sunday by boats through the port city of La Guaira .
Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said on state television that Venezuelan forces overcame the attackers. He did not say who the attackers were, but said they came from neighboring Coilombia.
Reverol called them "mercenary terrorists" intent on overthrowing Venezuela's government.
Venezuela has been in a deepening political and economic crisis in recent years under President Nicolás Maduro. A coalition of nearly 60 nations back opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's legitimate leader.
