Venezuela opens an investigation into El Salvador's Bukele for alleged mistreatment of migrants

U.S. stock indexes inched to more records to kick off a week full of profit updates from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and squeaked past its prior all-time high set on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.4% to its own record. Verizon Communications helped lead the way following its better-than-expected profit report. Cleveland-Cliffs rallied after the steel producer reported a smaller loss than analysts expected. Other companies slated to report their results for the spring this week include Alphabet, Coca-Cola and Tesla. Treasury yields eased.