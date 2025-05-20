World

Venezuela frees US Air Force veteran considered wrongfully detained, his family says

A United States Air Force veteran detained for several months in Venezuela was released Tuesday, according to a family statement.

The Associated Press
May 20, 2025 at 6:37PM

CARACAS, Venezuela — A United States Air Force veteran detained for several months in Venezuela was released Tuesday, according to a family statement.

Joseph St. Clair, who the U.S. government has said was wrongfully detained in the South American country, was handed over to U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell. The family said St. Clair, who had served four tours in Afghanistan, was detained in November.

''This news came suddenly, and we are still processing it, but we are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude,'' St. Clair's parents, Scott and Patti, said in a statement.

Scott St. Clair earlier this month told The Associated Press his son, a language specialist, had traveled to South America to seek treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Six other Americans detained in Venezuela in the months after the country's July presidential poll were freed by the government of President Nicolás Maduro after he met Grenell in February.

Grenell, during the meeting in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, urged Maduro to take back deported migrants who have committed crimes in the U.S. Hundreds of Venezuelans have since been deported to their home country.

about the writer

about the writer

Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

WHO adopts a 'pandemic agreement' after the chaos of COVID

World Health Organization member countries on Tuesday approved an agreement to better prevent, prepare for and respond to future pandemics in the wake of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus.

World

Sudan's military says it took full control of Greater Khartoum region that includes the capital

World

Venezuela frees US Air Force veteran considered wrongfully detained, his family says