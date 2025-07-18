CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela frees 10 detained Americans in three-country deal that also has El Salvador release migrants deported by US.
Venezuela frees 10 detained Americans in three-country deal that also has El Salvador release migrants deported by US
Venezuela frees 10 detained Americans in three-country deal that also has El Salvador release migrants deported by US.
The Associated Press
July 18, 2025 at 8:03PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Minnesota state senator found guilty of breaking into stepmother's home, raising uncertainty over the tie-breaker seat
Minnesota state senator found guilty of breaking into stepmother's home, raising uncertainty over the tie-breaker seat.