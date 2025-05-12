Venezia boosts Serie A survival hopes with win over Fiorentina

Sports

The Associated Press
May 12, 2025 at 6:44PM

VENICE, Italy — Venezia beat Fiorentina 2-1 and took a giant step towards securing its Serie A status for another year on Monday.

It rose out of the relegation zone and into fourth-from-last place. The last three teams go down and with two matches left to play Venezia holds its destiny in its own hands.

It is a point above Lecce and Empoli, and its two final games are at Cagliari and at home to Juventus.

Fali Cande on the hour mark and Gaetano Oristanio eight minutes later put Venezia in the driving seat at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo. Rolando Mandragora pulled a goal back for the visitor with 13 minutes remaining.

The result was a massive blow to Fiorentina's hopes of securing European football next season. It remained ninth, three places and four points outside the European spots.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

