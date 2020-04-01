Authorities have yet to release details of an incident involving a vehicle that left a 27-year-old northwestern Wisconsin man dead and a suspect in jail.

Preston Decorah, of Webster, was identified Tuesday by the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office as the person who died.

Sheriff Tracy Finch said in a statement that one person was in custody in connection with Decorah’s death and that “we believe a vehicle was involved in the incident.”

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was booked Monday, and its records list one person entering the jail that day, a 31-year-old woman from Webster.

The woman has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Finch didn’t say when the incident occurred or disclose further details about what led to the death.

“There was some confusion about what exactly caused the death,” Finch said Tuesday afternoon, adding that she will be releasing more information Wednesday morning.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation are the St. Croix Tribal Police Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Anoka.

An uncle, Ryan Decorah, posted on Facebook that Preston died Monday morning.

“At this time we are planning a feast, but due to the coronavirus pandemic we are asking everyone not travel from long distances or meeting together in mass groups as to limit exposure to our elderly communities,” the uncle wrote. “ I know you all need to mourn, and this not the norm we are used to, but please keep yourselves and your families safe.”