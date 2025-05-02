Vegas moves forward with big finishes in 1st round by standouts Eichel, Stone, Theodore and Hill

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The stars came out for the Vegas Golden Knights down the stretch of their first-round series.
The outlook for the rest of the NHL playoffs is bright, with a roster just two years removed from their Stanley Cup championship.
By beating the Minnesota Wild in six games, winning the last three by one-goal margins with two of those including the closeout on the road, the Golden Knights became the first Western Conference team to reach the second round.
''I think it's just kind of experience. Over the years you learn not to get too shaken up early in the series,'' said defenseman Shea Theodore, one of three players remaining from the 2017-18 inaugural team.
Theodore scored an early power-play goal in the Game 6 clincher on Thursday night, his second score in three games after going scoreless in the first three.
Jack Eichel and Mark Stone each had a goal and an assist in Game 6 and combined for nine points in the last three games after getting shut out in the first three.
Goaltender Adin Hill gave up 10 goals on 57 shots over the first three games. He let in only seven goals on 85 shots over the last three.
''We knew that would happen. It just took some of those guys a little longer,'' said coach Bruce Cassidy, who's in his third season with the team.