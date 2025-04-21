Vegas hosts Minnesota with 1-0 series lead

Minnesota Wild (45-30-7, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10, in the Pacific Division)
Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -246, Wild +200; over/under is 5.5
NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Golden Knights lead series 1-0
BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the fifth time this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 4-2. Brett Howden scored two goals in the win.
Vegas is 50-22-10 overall and 30-9-3 in home games. The Golden Knights have conceded 214 goals while scoring 274 for a +60 scoring differential.
Minnesota is 23-14-5 on the road and 45-30-7 overall. The Wild have a -11 scoring differential, with 225 total goals scored and 236 conceded.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has scored 28 goals with 66 assists for the Golden Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.