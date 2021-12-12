Minnesota Wild (19-7-1, first in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (15-11-0, fifth in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -132, Wild +110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit Vegas after Max Pacioretty scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

The Golden Knights are 11-6-0 against Western Conference opponents. Vegas ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Jonathan Marchessault with 11.

The Wild are 12-6-0 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is third in the league averaging 3.8 goals per game, led by Ryan Hartman with 13.

In their last meeting on Nov. 11, Vegas won 3-2. Jonas Rondbjerg recorded a team-high 2 points for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 11 goals and has 17 points. Pacioretty has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Hartman leads the Wild with 13 goals and has 22 points. Marcus Foligno has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging four goals, 6.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Wild: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 7.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Wild: Jonas Brodin: day to day (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.