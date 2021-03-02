Minnesota Wild (12-6-1, third in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-1, first in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts the Minnesota Wild after Max Pacioretty scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 5-4 overtime victory over the Wild.

The Golden Knights are 13-4-1 against the rest of their division. Vegas is eighth in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 1.0.

The Wild are 12-6-1 against opponents in the West Division. Minnesota is 10th in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Joel Eriksson Ek with eight.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 10 goals, adding six assists and collecting 16 points. Alex Tuch has five goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 17 points, scoring six goals and collecting 11 assists. Mats Zuccarello has eight assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (upper body).

Wild: Marcus Johansson: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.