Vegas and Minnesota tied 2-2 heading into game 5

Minnesota Wild (45-30-7, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10, in the Pacific Division)
Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -218, Wild +179; over/under is 5.5
NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2
BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Minnesota Wild in game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Golden Knights won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting.
Vegas is 30-10-3 at home and 50-22-10 overall. The Golden Knights have a +60 scoring differential, with 274 total goals scored and 214 conceded.
Minnesota has a 45-30-7 record overall and a 24-14-5 record in road games. The Wild have given up 236 goals while scoring 225 for a -11 scoring differential.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has scored 28 goals with 66 assists for the Golden Knights. Reilly Smith has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.