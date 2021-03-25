A short intro could go here nserro moloris ciatem lab iust omnimped mil il ini dolor rem omnimped mil il ini dolor rem xxxxxxxsolut ullat.

Crepe & Spoon

This cheery shop ingeniously transforms nut milks and coconut milk to create rich, creamy ice creams that sport vivid flavors and intensely pretty colors. The crepes lean to both savory and sweet, and, like the waffle cones, have gluten-free options.

339 NE. 22nd Av., Mpls., crepeandspoon.com

Hard Times Cafe

This long-running coffeehouse (the welcome late-night hours are on hold due to the pandemic) has been keeping the West Bank caffeinated and fed for 29 years with an easygoing menu of sandwiches, soups and snacks plus an every-changing array of scones, rolls, muffins, cupcakes, doughnuts and cookies.

1821 Riverside Av., Mpls., hardtimescafe.com.tumblr.com

Hark! Cafe

At this downtown Minneapolis newbie, co-owners Lisa Neumann and Katherine Pardue adhere to vegan and gluten-free principles. The daytime menu features bagel sandwiches, red peas with collard greens and rice, mac-and-cheese, biscuits and gravy and French toast with plum preserves, and the bakery counter is stocked with homages to Oreos, Pop Tarts, Rice Krispies Treats and other beloved favorites.

430 1st Av. N., Mpls., harkcafe.com

J. Selby's

169 Victoria St., St. Paul, jselbys.com

Keiko's Kitchen

Chef/owner Mykela Jackson runs a Tuesday night takeout pop-up out of Tori 44, with affordable fare that changes weekly (she posts the menu on her Instagram page, @keikoskitchen) but might include collard greens, mac-and-cheese, cornbread, candied butternut squash, lasagna with zucchini noodles, fried chicken (made with oyster mushrooms), mango cheesecake and Key lime pie. Next up: buying a north Minneapolis building and opening a wellness grocery store with a plant-based community kitchen. "So I can host pop-ups for other food entrepreneurs within my space," she said. "I want to serve my community and move forward in the realm of vegan food."

2203 N. 44th Av., Mpls., keikoskitchen.us

Modern Times

Vegan-friendly

3200 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., moderntimesmpls.square.site

Reverie Cafe + Bar

1517 E. 35th St., Mpls., reveriempls.com

Seed Cafe

3252 W. Lake St., Mpls., seedcafempls.com

Trio Plant-Based

Owner Louis Hunter presides over the state's first Black-owned vegan restaurant. His soul food dishes (collard greens, mac-and-cheese, yams, barbecue jackfruit "ribs") are popular, so are the burgers. A top seller is shredded jackfruit, dressed with barbecue sauce, pepper Jack cheese and slaw, wrapped in a tortilla and deep fried. "I get tired of making them, because they're a lot of work," said Hunter with a laugh. "But people love it."

610 W. Lake St., Mpls., trioplant-based.com

Vegan East

Owner Sheila Nelson's handiwork includes festive cakes (with by-the-slice and special-occasion options) and cupcakes, cinnamon rolls and bars. There are convenient frozen options -- making impromptu, warm-from-the-oven cinnamon rolls a happy possibility -- and a small array of sandwiches and soups.

2409 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.; 1226 NE. 2nd St., Mpls; and 2179 4th St., White Bear Lake, veganeast.com

Veganista

A friendly coffee shop with smoothies and breakfast sandwiches.

3303 NE. Central Av., Mpls.

Infusedlife Plant Based Emporium (?)

Rick Nelson • @RickNelsonStrib