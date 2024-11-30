Wisconsin Badgers (6-2) vs. VCU Rams (4-3)
VCU faces Wisconsin
Wisconsin Badgers (6-2) vs. VCU Rams (4-3)
By The Associated Press
Cancun, Mexico; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin and VCU square off in Cancun, Mexico.
The Rams have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. VCU averages 18.9 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle.
The Badgers have a 6-2 record in non-conference games. Wisconsin is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.
VCU's average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 3.4 per game VCU gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 15.1 points and 1.9 steals.
Serah Williams is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 12.4 rebounds for the Badgers.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Already buried under snow, Great Lakes region expected to see more stormy weather this week
Snow continued to fall Monday around parts of the Great Lakes region, where storm-weary residents who have plowed and shoveled for days faced the prospect of even greater accumulations.