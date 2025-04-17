Vatican's solemn run-up to Easter opens with recovering Pope Francis improving but on the sidelines

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican on Thursday opened the most solemn period of Holy Week with a recovering Pope Francis officially on the sidelines, as cardinals were designated to take his place presiding over the most important liturgical services leading up to Easter.
The 88-year-old Francis was a no-show at the start of the Holy Thursday Mass in St. Peter's Basilica. But there were unconfirmed reports in the Italian media that he hoped to visit Rome's central prison later in the day to keep an appointment he has maintained throughout his papacy: to commemorate Christ's Last Supper before his crucifixion.
The Vatican declined to confirm or deny the reports, which stressed that any such outing would be private and depend on Francis' condition Thursday. But it also seemed possible, given Francis' emphasis on ministering to prisoners, particularly during the 2025 Holy Year, which both opened and will close with special papal events for inmates.
Francis, who survived a life-threatening bout of double pneumonia this winter, is expected to make some appearances over the coming days, however. He made a surprise cameo at the end of Palm Sunday Mass last weekend and in recent days has made some unannounced visits — including one in which he wasn't dressed in his papal white cassock — to pray in St. Peter's Basilica and St. Mary Major basilica across town.
By all indications he is continuing to improve after his five-week hospital stay and is slowly resuming some of his normal activities. In recent outings, he has been seen without the nasal tubes that provide supplemental oxygen and Vatican officials say he is increasingly less reliant on the therapy.
On Wednesday, Francis held his first formal group audience since returning to the Vatican on March 23, meeting with the medical staff of the Gemelli hospital who cared for him during his 38-day stay. Gathered in a Vatican audience hall, Francis thanked the 70-plus doctors, nurses and administrators and asked them for their continued prayers.
''Thank you for everything you did,'' Francis said, his voice still labored but seemingly stronger as he continues respiratory and physical therapy.
He gave special thanks to the rector of Gemelli's affiliated Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Elena Beccalli, whom he praised for her strong leadership. ''When women command, things go well,'' he said in his longest public remarks since his hospitalization.