VATICAN CITY — Vatican official says ‘extra omnes,' the Latin phrase to tell non-cardinals to leave Sistine Chapel so vote can start.
Vatican official says ‘extra omnes,' the Latin phrase to tell non-cardinals to leave Sistine Chapel so vote can start
Vatican official says ‘extra omnes,' the Latin phrase to tell non-cardinals to leave Sistine Chapel so vote can start.
The Associated Press
May 7, 2025 at 3:45PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Vatican official says ‘extra omnes,' the Latin phrase to tell non-cardinals to leave Sistine Chapel so vote can start
Vatican official says ‘extra omnes,' the Latin phrase to tell non-cardinals to leave Sistine Chapel so vote can start.