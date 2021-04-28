ROME — The Vatican No. 2 is skipping a planned trip to Venezuela this week because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's former ambassador to Caracas, had planned to celebrate the April 30 beatification of Jose Gregorio Hernandez, dubbed the "doctor of the poor."
The Vatican said Wednesday that because of issues linked to the pandemic, Parolin wouldn't make the trip.
His visit coincided with revived efforts by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's government to court the Biden administration in hopes it will ease sanctions meant to isolate the socialist leader.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Prince William, Kate release photos to mark 10th anniversary
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday by releasing photographs showing the couple snuggling in happy embrace, a contrast to the tensions that have gripped Britain's royal family in recent weeks.
World
Shakeup in Iran's presidential office after leaked tape
Iran's president has replaced the head of a think tank that recorded an interview with the country's foreign minister that leaked out this week, a tape that provided a rare glimpse into the theocracy's power struggles and set off a firestorm in Iran.
World
Desperate Indians turn to unproven drugs as virus surges
Ashish Poddar kept an ice pack on hand as he waited outside a New Delhi hospital for a black market dealer to deliver two drugs for his father, who was gasping for breath inside with COVID-19.
World
NATO military exercises launched in Albania
NATO has launched joint military exercises in Albania with thousands of military forces from the United States and other countries in the first such large-scale drills since World War II in the Western Balkans, a U.S. army official said Thursday.
World
UN runs aground in informal Cyprus talks, new round planned
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots failed to make headway in informal talks on the future of their divided island nation, but talks will continue and "I do not give up."