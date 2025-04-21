VATICAN CITY — Vatican has begun a Rosary prayer in St. Peter's Square in its first public commemoration following Pope Francis' death.
Vatican has begun a Rosary prayer in St. Peter's Square in its first public commemoration following Pope Francis' death.
The Associated Press
April 21, 2025 at 5:35PM
The Vatican says cause of Pope Francis' death was a cerebral stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure
