Wires

Vatican gives green light to devotion at Bosnian site in Medjugorje where Virgin Mary is said to have appeared

Vatican gives green light to devotion at Bosnian site in Medjugorje where Virgin Mary is said to have appeared.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 19, 2024 at 9:34AM

ROME — Vatican gives green light to devotion at Bosnian site in Medjugorje where Virgin Mary is said to have appeared.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

In a warning sign for Trump, voters are split on who would do a better job on the economy in latest AP-NORC poll

In a warning sign for Trump, voters are split on who would do a better job on the economy in latest AP-NORC poll.

Wires

A fire that burned for four days after pipeline explosion in a Houston suburb has finally gone out, city officials say

Wires

Kentucky sheriff charged with murder of judge who was fatally shot in his courthouse chambers