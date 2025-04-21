Vatican declares 167 victims of IS-inspired bombings in Sri Lanka witnesses of faith

Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, told the attendees Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints in the Vatican, has included the names of 167 Catholics who died in the bombings in the churches of St. Anthony in Colombo and St. Sebastian in Negombo ''in the catalogue of the witnesses of the faith in its order book, considering the context of their heroism.''