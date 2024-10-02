Vatican bank fires newlywed couple for violating a new workplace marriage ban

The Vatican bank has long been mired in scandal but has spent the past decade cleaning up its books and ridding itself of its reputation as an offshore tax haven. Years of reform have slimmed down its client list to Vatican offices, employees, religious congregations and embassies. It currently has some 5.4 billion euros in assets under management and reported 30 million euros in net profits last year. The bank had previously donated around 50 million euros a year of its profits to the pope to pay for the Vatican bureaucracy, but profits have fallen in recent years.