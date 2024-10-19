Vasso Papandreou, champion of women in Greek politics, dies at 79

Papandreou won election to Parliament in six consecutive elections, from 1993 to 2009. For her first election, in a year when the Panhellenic Socialist Movement returned to power, she had prepared for a candidacy in the central Athens multi-seat constituency, but was shifted to the much larger Athens B constituency, in the capital's suburbs, which, at that time, had 32 seats. The result was that she received a still-standing record 256,831 preference votes, many from female PASOK supporters who intended their vote as a rebuke to the party leadership.