Vassilev and Damiani score early to lead Philadelphia's 2-0 win over Red Bulls

Indiana Vassilev and Bruno Damiani scored in the first half and the Philadelphia Union went on to defeat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday night.

July 13, 2025 at 1:50AM

CHESTER, Pa. — Indiana Vassilev and Bruno Damiani scored in the first half and the Philadelphia Union went on to defeat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday night.

In the ninth minute, Philadelphia cashed in on a corner kick. Kai Wagner's corner found Olwethu Makhanya, whose shot from the center of the box was saved by Carlos Coronel. Vassilev pounced on the rebound and scored with a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the lower left central zone, giving the Union a 1-0 lead.

Damiani made it 2-0 in the 24th minute when he scored with a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner. Quinn Sullivan assisted with a second assist by Tai Baribo.

Philadelphia had eight shots, three of them on goal, in the first 30 minutes. For the half, Philadelphia had a 10-0 advantage in total shots.

New York attempted eight shots in the second half but none were placed on goal until the third minute of stoppage time. Philadelphia finished with 17 shots, five of them on goal.

New York (8-8-6) is winless, with three ties, in five straight matches dating to a 2-0 win over Atlanta on May 31.

Philadelphia (13-5-4) had lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Up next

New York hosts New England on Wednesday.

Philadelphia hosts Montreal on Wednesday.

