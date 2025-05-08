Varroooom! It's back on the bikes for Ewan and Charley for Europe trek in 'Long Way Home.'

NEW YORK — The last time Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman went on a motorcycle adventure, they rode cutting-edge, electric Harley-Davidsons. For their latest trip, they took a trip back in time.
The British best friends and actors chose to use vintage bikes this time as they ride through 17 European countries for Apple TV+'s "Long Way Home,'' the fourth installment of their popular road trip docuseries. It starts airing Friday.
McGregor picked a 1974 Moto Guzzi Eldorado, which was used as a patrol bike by the Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol. Boorman picked a rusted-out BMW R75/5 and scrambled to make it road worthy.
"I guess there's just sort of nowhere else to go other than backwards," says McGregor. ''We felt that we hadn't done a trip on old bikes. I've always loved old bikes.''
A trip to see their neighbors
The duo start at McGregor's home in Scotland — they leave serenaded by a bagpipe band and, naturally, rain — into Holland, up through the Nordics, Arctic Circle, down to the Baltics before going through the Alps and France.
Unlike the Harleys or BMWs they've ridden before, using older bikes gave McGregor and Boorman a nostalgic feeling and something practical: The ability to get them back on the road should disaster strike.
''They're fixable,'' says McGregor. ''At the side of the road, you can pretty much — with a bit of sandpaper and a screwdriver and a hammer — you could probably pretty much get them running again. Whereas with something like the electric bike, if something happens — if something goes wrong, as we learned in Central America — it's catastrophic.''