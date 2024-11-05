Vanderjagt scores 16 off the bench, Central Michigan downs South Alabama 74-70

MOBILE, Ala. — Kyler Vanderjagt scored 16 points off of the bench to lead Central Michigan over South Alabama 74-70 on Monday.
Kyler Vanderjagt scored 16 points off of the bench to lead Central Michigan over South Alabama 74-70 on Monday.
By The Associated Press
Vanderjagt shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Chippewas.
Jakobi Heady added 14 points and eight rebounds for Central Michigan. Anthony Pritchard shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six assists and six steals.
The Jaguars were led by Myles Corey, who posted 20 points and 11 assists. Judah Brown added 15 points for South Alabama. Barry Dunning Jr. also recorded 14 points.
Heady scored eight points in the first half for Central Michigan, who led 38-23 at the break. Vanderjagt led Central Michigan with nine points in the second half.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
