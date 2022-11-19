NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyrin Lawrence scored 17 points and Vanderbilt fashioned a 25-point first-half lead en route to a 76-43 pummeling of Morehead State on Friday night for its first home win in three starts to open the season.

Lawrence was the lone Commodore to reach double-figure scoring, but 11 players contributed to the effort and eight players had five or more points. The Vanderbilt bench had 32 of the team's 76 points.

The Commodores held Morehead State to just 13 first-half points, eight by Alex Gross, who finished with 14. Drew Thelwell added 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Eagles (2-3), who have now lost all three of their road games.

Morehead State struggled offensively, hitting just 17 of 63 shots from the field (27%). including just 3 of 27 from beyond the 3-point arc.

With the big lead, the Commodores played their bench in the second half, with freshmen and walk-ons seeing plenty of minutes, and the group matched the first-half scoring total with 38 points.

Vanderbilt shot 29 of 59 from the field (49.2%), hitting 8 of 23 from beyond the arc, and dominated the boards, out-rebounding the Eagles 50-33.

