ATHENS, Ohio — Ben Vander Plas registered 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists as Ohio beat Eastern Michigan 86-67 on Thursday.
Ben Roderick had 17 points for Ohio (13-6, 9-4 Mid-American Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Lunden McDay added 14 points.
Ohio posted a season-high 30 assists.
Ty Groce had 18 points for the Eagles (4-11, 1-10), whose losing streak reached seven games. Bryce McBride added 17 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
