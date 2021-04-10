SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Police in Shorewood are searching for a vandal who covered up signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and Asian equality.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that surveillance video shows a man in a face mask and hat approach the Cloud Red bar on March 28 and pour paint over its windows to cover the signs.
The bar's owners say the incident hasn't deterred them from sharing messages that support ending racism. After the incident they put up a handwritten sign that reads "If you're tired of hearing about racism imagine how tired some people are of experiencing it."
