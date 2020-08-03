EDMONTON -- Micheal Ferland of the Canucks was fined $5,000 on Monday after he speared Wild winger Ryan Hartman during Sunday night's postseason game between the teams.

Wild forward Luke Kunin was fined $1,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Ferland, who fought Marcus Foligno early in the game, speared Hartman midway through the third period after Kunin grabbed Ferland's stick near the Wild bench. Both Kunin and Hartman were on the bench at the time.

Ferland was assessed a minor penalty for slashing and the Wild received a bench minor for interference.

The Wild won the game 3-0; it was the opener of a best-of-five series at Rogers Place. Game 2 is Tuesday night.

Photo of Micheal Ferland and Marcus Foligno by Canadian Press.