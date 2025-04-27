VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Vancouver police rule out terrorism in car ramming that killed 11, saying suspect has history of mental health issues.
Vancouver police rule out terrorism in car ramming that killed 11, saying suspect has history of mental health issues
Vancouver police rule out terrorism in car ramming that killed 11, saying suspect has history of mental health issues.
The Associated Press
April 27, 2025 at 4:36PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Vancouver police rule out terrorism in car ramming that killed 11, saying suspect has history of mental health issues
Vancouver police rule out terrorism in car ramming that killed 11, saying suspect has history of mental health issues.