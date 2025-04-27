VANCOUVER — Vancouver police confirm 9 people were killed when a man drove into a crowd at a Filipino heritage festival.
Vancouver police confirm 9 people were killed when a man drove into a crowd at a Filipino heritage festival
Vancouver police confirm 9 people were killed when a man drove into a crowd at a Filipino heritage festival.
The Associated Press
April 27, 2025 at 10:26AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Musk's popularity has fallen and most think he has too much influence on the government, an AP-NORC poll finds
Musk's popularity has fallen and most think he has too much influence on the government, an AP-NORC poll finds.