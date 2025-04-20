Vance set to visit India for bilateral talks on economic, trade and geopolitical ties

NEW DELHI — U.S. Vice President JD Vance will embark on a four-day visit to India on Monday as the two countries seek to unlock economic opportunities and negotiate a bilateral trade deal.
Vance will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for talks on the economy, trade and geopolitical ties. Vance's visit is seen as an important diplomatic mission by President Donald Trump's administration, and it coincides with a rapidly intensifying trade war between Washington and Beijing, which is New Delhi's main rival in the region.
A trade deal between India and the U.S. could significantly enhance economic ties between the two countries and potentially strengthen diplomatic ties.
The U.S. is also India's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at $190 billion until recently.
India's foreign ministry has said the visit will ''provide an opportunity for both sides to review the progress in bilateral relations'' and two leaders will ''exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.''
Here's what to know more about Vance's visit:
Bilateral trade agreement
Vance's arrival in India comes weeks after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was in India for a geopolitical conference and two months after Modi met Trump in Washington.