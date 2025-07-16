Vance heads to Pennsylvania to launch the White House's first major push to sell Trump's big bill

Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday will head to the swing political turf of northeastern Pennsylvania to begin selling President Donald Trump's sweeping budget-and-policy package in a working-class district that could see a ferocious congressional campaign next year.
Vance, whose tiebreaking vote got the bill through the Senate, has promoted the bill's passage as another example of the Trump administration's mantra of ''promises made, promises kept'' and a measure that will cut taxes, increase take-home pay for American families and strengthen border security.
The historic legislation, which Trump signed into law earlier this month with near unanimous Republican support, includes key campaign pledges like no tax on tips but also cuts Medicaid and food stamps by $1.2 trillion. Democrats have vowed to make the law a major issue in the midterm elections and recently held a town hall in House Speaker Mike Johnson's home state of Louisiana to denounce the legislation as a ''reverse Robin Hood — stealing from the poor to give to the rich.''
The battle for control of the messaging on the bill could be critical to how well the measure is ultimately received, as some of the most divisive parts of the law, including Medicaid and food assistance cuts, are timed to take effect only after the midterm elections. The bill was generally unpopular before its passage, polls showed, although some individual provisions are popular, like boosting the annual child tax credit and eliminating taxes on tips.
The trip by Vance to West Pittston marks the first big push from the White House to promote the new law. It's unclear how much Trump plans to do the same. Trump told NBC News last week that he would travel ''a little bit'' to help champion the measure he dubbed the ''One Big Beautiful Bill.''
''But honestly,'' he said, ''It's been received so well I don't think I have to.''
Vance's office declined to provide details on his trip to West Pittston or elaborate on plans for other public events around the U.S. to promote the bill.
West Pittston, which sits in Republican Rep. Rob Bresnahan's district in northeastern Pennsylvania, is a place where Trump's populist brand of politics has found a foothold. Trump's popularity with the white working class has accelerated the political shift in nearby areas, including around Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, turning reliably Democratic areas into contested turf and contributing to Trump's 2024 win in Pennsylvania.