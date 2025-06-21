Vance blames California Dems for violent immigration protests and calls Sen. Alex Padilla 'Jose'

Jose Padilla also is the name of a convicted al-Qaida terrorism plotter during President George W. Bush's administration, who was sentenced to two decades in prison. Padilla was arrested in 2002 at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport during the tense months after the 9/11 attacks and accused of the ''dirty bomb'' mission. It later emerged through U.S. interrogation of other al-Qaida suspects that the ''mission'' was only a sketchy idea, and those claims never surfaced in the South Florida terrorism case.