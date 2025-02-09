Vance and Musk question the authority of the courts as Trump's agenda faces legal pushback

''What we continue to see here is the idea that rogue bureaucrats who are elected by no one, who answer to no one, who have lifetime tenure jobs, who we would be told can never be fired, which, of course, is not true, that the power has been cemented and accumulated for years, whether it be with the Treasury bureaucrats or the FBI bureaucrats or the CIA bureaucrats or the USAID bureaucrats, with this unelected shadow force that is running our government and running our country,'' Miller said on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures."