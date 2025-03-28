Vance accuses Denmark of underinvesting in Greenland as Trump presses for US takeover of the island

NUUK, Greenland — U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Friday that Denmark has “underinvested” in Greenland’s security and demanded that Denmark change its approach as President Donald Trump continues to talk of taking over the Danish territory.
The pointed remarks came as Vance visited U.S. troops on Pituffik Space Base on the mineral-rich, strategically critical island.
‘‘Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland,‘’ Vance said. ‘’You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people. That has to change.‘’
Vance said the U.S. has ‘’no option’’ but to take a significant position to ensure the security of Greenland as he encouraged a push in Greenland for independence from Denmark.
‘‘I think that they ultimately will partner with the United States,‘’ Vance said. ‘’We could make them much more secure. We could do a lot more protection. And I think they’d fare a lot better economically as well.‘’
Vance was joined by his wife and other senior U.S. officials for the visit to the American military base in a trip that was scaled back after an uproar among Greenlanders and Danes who were irked that the original itinerary was planned without consulting them.
Soon after arriving, Vance briefly addressed U.S. troops stationed at the base as he and his wife sat down to lunch with them, saying that the Republican administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is very interested in ‘’Arctic security.‘’ He and his entourage, including national security adviser Mike Waltz, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, then received briefings from military officials.
The revised trip to the semi-autonomous Danish territory comes as relations between the U.S. and the Nordic country, a traditional U.S. ally and NATO member, have soured. Trump had repeatedly suggested that the United States should in some form control the island.