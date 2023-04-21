Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

CSX Corp., up $1.01 to $31.82.

The railroad's first-quarter profit beat analysts' forecasts.

PPG Industries Inc., up 53 cents to $141.98.

The paint and coatings maker gave investors a strong profit forecast as supply chain problems improve.

Valmont Industries Inc., up $2.71 to $304.44.

The infrastructure equipment maker raised its profit forecast for the year.

PC Connection Inc., down $2.11 to $40.59.

The information technology services provider gave investors a disappointing financial update.

ContextLogic Inc., up $1.34 to $8.52.

The online retail platform announced a $500 million stock buyback plan.

HCA Healthcare Inc., up $10.43 to $281.21.

The hospital operator raised its profit forecast for the year.

Procter & Gamble Co., up $5.22 to $156.07.

The maker of Charmin toilet paper and other consumer products reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Regions Financial Corp., down 53 cents to $18.36.

The bank's first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.