Valkyries guard Julie Vanloo is expansion team's go-to interpreter for international players

''A lot of us speak French and a lot of us speak different languages so to be able to use that on the court to our advantage I think it's been great,'' Amihere said. ''And she's obviously helping out the French and the French are helping us all just work cohesively and try to find a way we can communicate easily. It's been cool hearing different languages in the locker room. I'm used to it. Some people may not be used to it but I think it's dope.''