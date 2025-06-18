Valkyries guard Julie Vanloo is expansion team's go-to interpreter for international players

OAKLAND, Calif. — Julie Vanloo smiled as the memory came back to her and the nursery rhyme words from her childhood became familiar again and just flowed.
A short phrase in French from her days as a schoolgirl in Belgium.
Vanloo's ability to communicate in multiple languages has been crucial as the expansion Golden State Valkyries develop chemistry and find ways to make sure everyone can understand a given play or defensive set.
Her teammates are often in awe.
Part of an international roster on the Valkyries, Vanloo's language skills have helped everybody get comfortable on a team that has been changing by the week. Vanloo, Temi Fágbénlé (Great Britain) and Janelle Salaun (France) are currently competing for their countries in the EuroBasket 2025 tournament.
That has led to much mixing and matching for coach Natalie Nakase, who has counted on players like Vanloo making key assists on and off the court.
The Valkyries (5-6) will host Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Thursday night in their sixth home game — all of them sellouts — at Chase Center.
Vanloo will miss the fanfare of that matchup as she plays for Belgium — and she'll certainly brush up on her language skills while away.