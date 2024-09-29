Valentino's new designer puts on maximalist Paris ready-to-wear debut

The opening tailored suit, its lapels rolled as if to ward off an unexpected London downpour, seemed a pointed metaphor — perhaps a shield against the relentless skepticism that followed his first runway outing. This season, McGirr turned to a reference steeped in both his heritage and McQueen's early days: the dark romance of the ''Banshee'' show. In doing so, he anchored his own identity more deeply in the label's legacy, embracing a Gothic allure that was more commercially viable this time around.