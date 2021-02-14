The Twin Cities area is in the midst of its deepest plunge during an unrelenting cold snap, with bitter windchills tightening their grip throughout much of Sunday, forecasters say.

As of 6 a.m. Sunday, the temperature at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Chanhassen touched 20 below zero. That still leaves standing the all-time record for a Valentine's Day of 26 below last set in 1972, according to the agency.

Afternoon temperatures in the metro were expected to climb no higher than the negative single digits, he added, followed by a night of similarly numbing cold. How about an anticipated low of minus-23 as Sunday gives way to Monday?

In Duluth, the record low for Feb. 14 was pushed even lower this morning. The new standard is now 26 below zero, according to the NWS. The previous record of minus-24 was set several times and most recently in 1970.

Twin Cities area temperatures should be back above zero on Tuesday, with a high of 5 in the forecast. Looking ahead to the next weekend, there's a high in the mid-20s on the forecast board.

If the current trend holds, NWS meteorologist Nick Carletta said the 10-day period from Feb. 6 to Feb. 15 will be the fifth-coldest in the metro area for the month of February.

On Saturday, the temperature in Ely dropped to 50 below, potentially a state record low for the day, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4109

Anthony Lonetree • 612-673-4109